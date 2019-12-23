Saturday night's win wasn't enough to keep Tennessee basketball in the AP Top 25 -- after losing back-to-back games before that.

The team clinched a home win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 75-53 Saturday night. Head coach Rick Barnes made history along the way, picking up his 700th win in his 33-year coaching career.

Four Vols scored in double figures against the Gamecocks: Jordan Bowden (19), John Fulkerson (16), Yves Pons (11), and Josaiah-Jordan James (10).

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has seen no stability on the top line.

The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1.

This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year's Day.

The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition to this week's poll.

