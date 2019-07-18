KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Darion Williamson already was leaning toward Tennessee long before Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt made his nationally televised appearance at SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.

But he couldn't help but take notice of the recruiting pitch Pruitt made while he was there.

Williamson, a three-star Class of 2020 athlete from Haywood High School in Brownsville, Tenn., announced Wednesday night that he has committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over Memphis after getting his first scholarship offers from the two in-state schools on back-to-back days in late May.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Williamson, who attended one of Tennessee's camps last month, gave the Vols their 12th commitment for the 2020 class.

