KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball has added another five-star commitment to its 2020 recruiting class.

Jaden Springer is the newest name to add to the elite haul, announcing his commitment to the Vols on Wednesday.

Springer is the No. 16 overall player in the class according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 4 in the state of Florida, where the Charlotte, N.C., native attends IMG Academy in Bradenton.