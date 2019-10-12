Even before Jabari Small decommitted from Ole Miss last week, he had started to give Tennessee strong consideration and realized he could envision himself playing for the Vols.

The Rebels’ recent coaching change made his final decision even easier.

Small, a three-star Class of 2020 all-purpose back from Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tenn., announced Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to Tennessee, picking the Vols over Texas A&M and Ole Miss a little more than a week after he officially parted ways with the Rebels.

