Redshirt freshman forward DJ Burns on Monday entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

He entered the portal on Monday and could still return to Tennessee should a transfer not materialize.

Burns, a Rock Hill, S.C. native who reclassified from 2019 to 2018, was rated as the No. 103 overall prospect in the 2018 class according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

