KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. has been suspended indefinitely, Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt announced after Tuesday's practice.

George was not at Tuesday's practice less than a week after he was arrested in Miami early Thursday morning of last week following an incident with police and was charged with battery of police officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

Pruitt said the Vols will let the situation "run its course" before determining any further punishment for George.

Read more at 247sports.com.

RELATED: UT football player arrested in Florida after altercation with officer