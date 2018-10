Tennessee's offensive line is dealing with another knee injury.

The news is a little better this time, though.

Sophomore guard/center Riley Locklear suffered a slightly torn meniscus during the first half of the loss at second-ranked Georgia and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery, first-year Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference.

