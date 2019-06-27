KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee basketball took a serious swing at the biggest transfer name on the market and, in the end, missed out.

Former Virginia Tech power forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. is expected to go public with his transfer destination at some point Wednesday night, but the Vols won't be the landing spot. Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas A&M are other schools that have been involved, as well as the Hokies recruiting him to return to his previous school.

Blackshear took back-to-back visits to Tennessee and Kentucky earlier this month. Arkansas also hosted the 6-foot-10, 250-pound big man on a visit and Texas A&M and his former head coach Buzz Williams tried to get him on campus in College Station.

