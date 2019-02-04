KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Grant Williams has been named AP first team All-American and Admiral Schofield received an honorable mention the Associated Press announced on Tuesday.

Williams received the second most votes in the country, only behind Duke's Zion Williamson.

The Tennessee junior averaged 19.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals all while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor this season.

Here's a look at the rest of the first team:

-Zion Williamson, Duke

-Grant Williams, Tennessee

-RJ Barrett, Duke

-Ja Morant, Murray State

-Cassisu Winston, Michigan State

Senior Admiral Schofield was given an AP All-American honorable mention honor. Schofield averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds and was a leader on one of a Tennessee team that tied for most wins in program history.