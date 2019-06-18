KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NBA Draft is underway in Brooklyn and the Vols have a chance to have three players selected for the first time since 1977.

Grant Williams was picked by the Boston Celtics with the 22nd overall pick in the first round. He's the first Vol taken in the first round since Tobias Harris in 2011.

Jordan Bone and Admiral Schofield are also expected to have their names called Thursday night. Kyle Alexander has been working out for NBA teams too and while he doesn't appear in any mock drafts that I've seen, he will most likely sign with a team as an undrafted free agent or at least be invited to play in the Summer League and have a chance to work his way into a contract.

Tennessee has had three players picked in the same draft twice:

1977 - Bernard King (1st round), Ernie Grunfeld (1st ), Mike Jackson (7th)

1950 - Art Burris (3rd round), Ed Jones (7th), Ed "Britches" Montgomery (12th)

The NBA Draft was shortened to two rounds in 1989 and the Vols have never had more than two players picked in the first two rounds of the draft.

The modern draft consists of two rounds with a total of 60 picks.

Admiral Schofield seems likely to go in the early-to-mid second round and Jordan Bone will probably be a late second round pick.

None of the former Vols were invited to sit in the green room at the draft in New York.

Contracts for first round draft picks are guaranteed for the first two years with team options for the third and fourth years. The 30th overall pick will make at least $2.6 million in total guaranteed money for the first two years on his contract.

Second round contracts are not required to be guaranteed but last year 19 of the 30 second round picks signed an NBA deal with at least one year guaranteed for at least $1 million per year. As for the remaining second rounders, four went to play overseas, four signed two-way contracts (playing in the G-League with a chance to come up to the NBA for a maximum of 45 days), two signed G-League contracts and one signed a one-year non-guaranteed NBA deal.

The last Vol selected in the NBA Draft prior to 2019 was Josh Richardson in 2015 (40th overall - Miami Heat). Tennessee has had 46 players selected in the history of the draft including eight first rounders. Tobias Harris was the last first rounder, taken by Charlotte with the 19th overall pick in 2011 and then traded to Milwaukee.