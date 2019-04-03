KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grant Williams had a monster game against Kentucky on Saturday and scored the game-winning basket against Ole Miss to win both SEC and national NCAA March Madness player of the week honors.
Williams averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block per game last week to improve Tennessee's record to 26-3 for the season and 14-2 in conference play.
On Wednesday, the Vols were down 71-70 to the Rebels when Williams hit a tough shot to give the Vols the lead with three seconds life. He led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
Against the Wildcats, Williams got some revenge against fellow SEC Player of the Year candidate P.J. Washingon by totally dominating the paint. Williams scored 24 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and had two assists and a steal to help the Vols shut down Kentucky, 71-52. He also dominated on defense, helping hold the Cats to a season-low in points with just ten in the paint.
According to UTSports.com, as the regular season begins wrapping up, Williams is making his final push to repeat as the SEC Player of the Year. He currently ranks in the league's top 10 in scoring (1st/19.3 ppg), field-goal percentage (2nd/.567), free-throw percentage (4th/.826), rebounding (6th/7.6 rpg) and assist/turnover ratio (9th/1.5). The junior forward also leads the SEC in player efficiency rating (31.0) and is second in offensive rating (130.7), according to Basketball Reference.
The Vols are back in action Tuesday, hosting Mississippi State for Senior Night. The game will tip at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. Tickets are still available for the game and can be purchased at AllVols.com.