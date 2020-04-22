"That man is not in our class!"

The students figured out pretty quickly that former Tennessee basketball star Grant Williams was not supposed to be on their class' Zoom call.

But they didn't care!

The Boston Celtics player is the latest #VFL to crash a class at UT, where students are finishing out the semester online.

The students asked Grant several questions about playing in the NBA and how he's spending his time in quarantine.

He said at first, he played a lot of video games, then figured out it would be better to use his time to get better. So he's been watching a lot of film to learn how to defend those great NBA players.

"Use this time to challenge yourself and be like, hey I don't know this maybe I should learn," he said.

He also offered some good advice.

"No matter what your career path is, there's going to be roadblocks, obstacles, and everything," he said. "I've always thought, where do I want to be? Do I want to be successful? Do I want to be able to provide for not only my family but those I care about or even give back to those that didn't have the same opportunity as me. That's what keeps me going."

