The Vols' Grant Williams is a finalist for yet another prestigious post-season award.

The Tennessee junior is one of five players who has been named a 2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award finalist, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

The award is named after Hall of Famer Karl Malone and recognizes the nation's top power forward in Division I basketball.

Williams, who was on the preseason and midseason watch lists, ranks in the top 10 of the SEC in scoring (1st), field-goal percentage (2nd), free-throw percentage (3rd), rebounding (5th) and assist/turnover ratio (10th).

According to UT, the reigning SEC Player of the Year has been one of the nation's most all-around players this year, averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. The Charlotte, N.C., native is also shooting 57 percent from the field and an impressive 83 percent from the charity stripe.

So far this year, Williams has been selected as a Citizen Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Semifinalist and also tabbed to the John R. Wooden Award Men's Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the Oscar Robertson Trophy Final Midseason Watch List.

Williams and Kentucky's PJ Washington are the only players from the SEC among the finalists. The winner of the award will be presented at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show live from The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, April 12.

2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates

Zion Williamson, Duke

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Grant Williams, Tennessee