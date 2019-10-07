KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Steve Spurrier would say, it's talking season. Wednesday we found out who will do the talking for Tennessee at SEC Media Days on July 16 in Hoover, Ala.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and linebackers Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor will join head coach Jeremy Pruitt at the Wynfrey Hotel outside Birmingham.

The Vols will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday and rotate through various rooms filled with media members from around the country.

Guarantano is heading into his redshirt junior season with 21 career games under his belt. Despite being under pressure for much of last season, he protected the ball well, breaking the school record with 166 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. He threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns in a road upset win over Auburn.

Taylor finished tied for sixth in the SEC with eight sacks last season. Seven of those sacks came in only two games - four against Kentucky and three against Georgia - and he forced three fumbles in those two games. The Vols are hoping Taylor can be more consistent in his redshirt senior season, by turning those two monster games into a breakout year.

Bituli has led the Vols in tackles in each of the last two seasons and posted the highest single-game tackle total of any Power 5 player in 2017 when he had 23 against Georgia Tech. He's expected to start at Mike linebacker in his senior season.

Tennessee opens the season at home on August 31 against Georgia State.

