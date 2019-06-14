Every June 14, East Tennesseans take a moment to honor an unforgettable woman who is missed dearly.

Today is Pat Summitt's birthday. The legendary Lady Vols basketball coach would have celebrated her 67th birthday today.

As head coach at the University of Tennessee from 1974-2012, Summitt won eight NCAA championships. Tennessee won national titles in 1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2007 and 2008.

In her 38 seasons as UT”s head coach, Summitt compiled a 1,098-208 record and never had a losing season. During Summitt’s tenure, every single one of her players who completed their eligibility graduated.

Summitt coached 21 All-American players, 39 All-SEC players and 12 Olympians (as part of the 1976 Summer Olympics. A total of 14 players Summitt coached while at UT played in the Olympic games at some point).

Her teams made 18 Final Four appearances, and won 32 combined Southeastern Conference titles (SEC Championships and SEC Tournament titles).

In Aug. 2011, Summitt announced she was stepping down as head coach after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. She worked to raise money and awareness during her battle in hopes of eventually bringing an end to the disease.

Since her passing on June 28, 2016, many organizations such as the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Alzhiemer's Association have made progress in the fight to end Alzheimer's.

You can learn more on The Pat Summitt Foundation's website about how to help carry on Pat's legacy and fight for a cure.