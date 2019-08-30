KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols favorite bluetick coonhound mascot, Smokey, can now be found in hay form just in time for the football season to begin on Saturday.

Hay Smokey was created by Karen Christian and is made entirely out of bales of hay.

Smokey is even draped in his very own orange Vols blanket and sitting next to an orange power T.

This amazing creation is hanging out outside of the local post office that is in South Knoxville.

Go check out Smokey and see him for yourself at 137 E. Young High Pike.

Karen Christian

