Hendon Hooker named AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was honored as AP SEC Coach of the Year. Hooker also headlined four Vols selected to the AP's All-SEC teams.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker headlined the Vols as he was honored in the Associated Press' yearly SEC honors, the AP announced on Monday.

Hooker was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while Vols' head coach Josh Heupel was tabbed as SEC Coach of the Year. Four Tennessee standouts were named to the AP's All-SEC teams. Hooker was joined by wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and offensive tackle Darnell Wright as First-Team selections, while edge rusher Byron Young was a Second-Team selection.

The redshirt senior quarterback is the first Vol to win AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year since former UT signal-caller Peyton Manning won the award in 1997. Heupel is the first Tennessee head coach to be named AP SEC Coach of the Year since Phillip Fulmer was honored following the Vols' undefeated run in 1998.

Hooker was pivotal in the Vols' success this season. He led Tennessee's high-powered offense to number-one ranks in scoring offense and total offense and completed 229 of 329 passes for 3,135 total yards and 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He also ran for 430 yards and five additional scores.

Heupel coached Tennessee to its first 10-win regular season since 2003 in his second year in Knoxville, and its first New Year's Six bowl game in the College Football Playoff era.

Hyatt enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, and led the SEC in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,267) and receiving touchdowns (15). His 15 touchdowns also lead the FBS, and his receiving yards rank fourth.

Wright was key to an elite offensive line unit for Tennessee. He played a team-high 829 snaps without allowing a sack and was a two-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honoree this season.

Young was a leader on the Tennessee defense and tallied ten tackles for loss along with five sacks and 14 quarterback hurries. The senior edge rusher was a two-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week selection this season.