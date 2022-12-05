Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker not selected as one of four Heisman finalists

USC QB Caleb Williams, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, TCU QB Stetson Bennett and TCU QB Max Duggan were named finalists for the award.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was not selected as one of the four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Memorial Trophy, announced Monday night.

Four quarterbacks were named to the list. They were USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett.

The news came hours after Hooker was named AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Bennett was not named an All-SEC first or second-team selection by the AP.

Tennessee fans and college football fans alike were outraged on social media following the news, and many said they believed that Hooker was more deserving of a spot in the final four than Duggan or Bennett.

Hooker Bennett

285 Pass Yds/Gm 263.5

27-2 TD-INT 20-6

175.5* Pass Rating 154.6

430 Rush Yds 184

*2nd in nation



Hooker started 11 games for Tennessee before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against South Carolina.

If Hooker was ranked among the four Heisman finalists, he would be first in completion percentage, second in total yards per game and passer rating, and third in total touchdowns per game. Duggan and Bennett rank below him in all of those categories.