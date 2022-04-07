Vols QB Hendon Hooker paying close attention to detail in spring practice

The senior quarterback said he spends a minimum of eight hours per day in the football facilities working on his game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is looking to build off his 2021 season during spring practice.

The senior spends a minimum of eight hours per day working on his craft at Tennessee's facilities.

"I'm approaching the game from a mental standpoint as being a player/coach on the field," Hooker said on Thursday. "Being in total control of the offense and just being efficient."

In 2021, Hooker threw for 2,945 yards and 31 touchdowns. He went long 75 times and rushed for 616 yards.

This spring, Hooker is focused on limiting the 'wear and tear' on his body, looking to avoid more tackles.

"Just taking hits off my body is good," Hooker said. "Not just for me, but for my team. They need to know that I can rock and roll every day and bring the juice. So, I'm just trying to stay healthy."

Hendon Hooker has multiple targets returning for the 2022 season, including wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt along with tight end Jacob Warren.

"Cedric is a big part of the offense," Hooker said. "He makes great plays when the ball is in his hands. That's what I'm trying to do with everyone, get the ball in the playmakers' hands and let them go to work."

Tillman finished the 2021 season with 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hooker says he is looking to grow off the strong finish last season by carrying it over to the spring.

"I would say the chemistry from the offense and to the coaches, has been the biggest difference this year than last spring," Hooker said.