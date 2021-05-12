Hendon Hooker to return to Tennessee for 2022 season

The redshirt senior quarterback announced his decision to play one more year on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker announced that he plans to play for the Vols in 2022, on Sunday. Next season will be his final year of eligibility.

Hooker transferred to Tennessee in January from Virginia Tech. He started the season as the backup quarterback to Joe Milton. After Milton suffered an injury in the week two contest against Pitt, Hooker finished the game, passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He took over the starting quarterback role on Sept. 18.

In his first start, Hooker became the first UT quarterback to throw at least three touchdowns and rush for at least one touchdown since Joshua Dobbs in 2016. His four-touchdown effort led the Vols to a 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech.

Looking forward to many more… Let’s run it back @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/0EWgFiaett — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 12, 2021

Hooker had his best game against no. 18 Kentucky on Nov. 6. That night, he led Tennessee to a 45-42 win, passing for a season-high 316 yards and four touchdowns. The performance earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native finished the regular season with 180 completions, 2,567 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 561 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.