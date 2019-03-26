KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Holly Warlick is still the head coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols, but reports are starting to circulate about her possible replacement.

Gene Henley, who covers Tennessee for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, set of a Twitter-storm with a tweet claiming that a source told him that Louisville was prepared to lose their women's coach, Jeff Walz, to Tennessee at the end of the season.

In another tweet, Henley claimed his source was within the Louisville athletic department.

Louisville, meanwhile, is still alive in the NCAA tournament, advancing to its third Sweet 16 in three years.

There has been no official confirmation from either school of any contact between Walz and UT, and when the Louisville's Courier Journal asked Walz about the report, he said "that's news to me."

Walz has been the Cardinals' head coach since 2007. In his 11 seasons, the program has averaged 27 wins a season and has been to the national title game twice.

2019 was a tough season for the Lady Vols, once the nation's premiere women's basketball programs built by the the legendary Pat Summitt.

The Lady Vols' season ended with a 89-77 loss to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament, but were actually in danger of not even making the tourney for the first time ever. The team was 19-12 overall and finished the season with the team's first-ever 7-9 losing record in conference play.

Warlick has been part of the Lady Vols program since she started as a player in 1976. She served as an assistant under Summitt for 27 seasons before succeeding her 2012.

After the team's final loss of the season, a visibly emotional Warlick was asked about her coaching future.

"That's not up to me. I love this program. I love what it stands for," she said. "Do I want to continue coaching? Absolutely. If it needs to go in a different direction, that's not up to me."

In her seven seasons as head coach, the team had a 172-67 record before this season, with three SEC championships (regular-season in 2013 and 2015 and tournament title in 2014), and three Elite 8 appearances.