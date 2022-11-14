Hooker, Mays get SEC Player of the Week recognition after win over Missouri

Hooker garnered his third SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season. Mays is the fourth Vol to earn SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker and center Cooper Mays earned SEC Player of the Week recognition on Monday afternoon after a historic offensive showing on Senior Day against Missouri, according to UT Athletics.



UT said the Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) posted 724 yards of total offense, a new program record for a single game. Hooker accounted for 405 of those yards.

Hooker garnered his third SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season and fourth of his career, finishing his career on Rocky Top on a high note, completing 25-of-35 passes (71.4 percent) for 355 yards and three touchdowns, according to UT. He didn't just make it happen in the pocket, picking up 50 rushing yards and scampering into the end zone from 14 yards out for his fifth rushing touchdown of the season, as well.



Mays earned his first-career SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week distinction in the victory, heading up the offensive line for the record-breaking offensive showing, according to UT. Making his 20th career start, the Knoxville product logged 75 snaps at center and did not allow a sack, a pressure or a quarterback hit against the No. 13 defense in the country, helping the Vols bulldoze their way for a season-high 264 rushing yards and 460 passing yards.



UT Athletics said the ledger of success continues to grow for Hooker as he became the first UT player with 350 or more pass yards, three or more passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the same game since Tyler Bray did it against Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2011.

Hooker moved into fifth place at UT in career touchdown passes with 55, and he also rushed for a touchdown and passed for a score in the same game for the ninth time during his time at Tennessee, according to UT.