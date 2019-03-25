KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the Vols get ready for Thursday's game against Purdue, Alumni Hall is also gearing UT fans up for the Sweet Sixteen.

Only 25 minutes after Sunday's game ended, the store had the Big Orange t-shirts on its website and had already received the first order!

The shirts were made Monday morning by a local company and were still hot when they arrived at the store.

The shirts are $20 and come in sizes from small to double XL. They are available online and in stores, but they are going fast!

Store manager Blair Rhodes says that Vols gear has been hard to keep on the shelves this season. She says the manufacturer didn't make enough jerseys this year and they sold out a long time ago.

Rhodes said the Final Four logo is already in the works, and if the Vols make it, they'll be ready to see the merchandise!