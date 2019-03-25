KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the Vols get ready for Thursday's game against Purdue, Alumni Hall is also gearing UT fans up for the Sweet Sixteen.
Only 25 minutes after Sunday's game ended, the store had the Big Orange t-shirts on its website and had already received the first order!
RELATED: So you want to follow the Vols to the Sweet 16?
RELATED: Vols fighting to play more games together, leave a legacy
The shirts were made Monday morning by a local company and were still hot when they arrived at the store.
The shirts are $20 and come in sizes from small to double XL. They are available online and in stores, but they are going fast!
RELATED: The top 10 reactions to the Vols' heart-stopping OT win against Iowa
RELATED: Overtime Thriller! Vols beat Iowa, next up the Sweet Sixteen
Store manager Blair Rhodes says that Vols gear has been hard to keep on the shelves this season. She says the manufacturer didn't make enough jerseys this year and they sold out a long time ago.
Rhodes said the Final Four logo is already in the works, and if the Vols make it, they'll be ready to see the merchandise!
More stories on the Vols:
- Audience of One: Vols' faith lifts basketball team to greater heights: Cha-ching!
- Big Orange wins mean green for UT coaches
- Grant Williams named Citizen Naismith Trophy finalist
- These are the 10 most relatable reactions from the Vols' big win
- 'The Admiral': Admiral Schofield highlights his career at UT with The Players' Tribune
- Three Tennessee players earn All-SEC recognition
- We've got a Bone to pick with the folks who pick the Cousy Award finalists
- One Cry, We All Cry: Vols give emotional salute to senior athletes
- Jordan Bowden destined to play Tennessee basketball
- 'Flying' with Tennessee basketball, sort of...