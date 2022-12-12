'I love making people laugh': Tennessee comedian pokes fun at SEC and college sports

From his home in the Tri-Cities, Josh Mancuso creates hilarious videos poking fun at SEC football, the fans, mascots and just about everything else.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In January of 2021, Josh Mancuso watched as Jeremy Pruitt was fired as head coach of the Tennessee Vols. On that bitter day for Vol fans -- a character was born.

"Coach Lance was born the day that Jeremy Pruitt was fired from Tennessee," Mancuso said. "I was like, 'I gotta make a video where I come up with a character and they hired this new character as the coach at Tennessee.' And I wrote the whole thing in one day and just videoed it and put it out there. And it was a hit."

Mancuso, a self-described Vol fan through-and-through, hasn't stopped poking fun at SEC football, their fans, or mascots. Nothing is off-limits.

"I started branching out and doing some other SEC teams and doing some mascot videos just found some humor," Mancuso said. "I love making people laugh. It's my favorite thing to do so I've been fortunate to be doing it quite a bit during college football season. There's plenty of content, that's for sure."

From his home in the Tri-Cities, Mancuso creates videos on everything from how football teams choose their mascots to fan-versus-fan arguments.

"I reached outside the SEC. I did Ohio State versus Michigan, those two teams are very passionate fan bases," Mancuso said. "But even within the SEC, everybody loves their team. But I found that most people can take a joke."

And the jokes keep coming. With bowl games about to begin, Mancuso promises to have some funny videos for fans to enjoy.

"I'll definitely be doing a Tennessee versus Clemson video. That should be a lot of fun, right?" Mancuso said. "Orange versus orange in the Orange Bowl. We're going to see who the real orange team is. I think we all know who that is. Go Vols, baby!"