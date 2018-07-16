Defensive tackle Elijah Simmons from Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville committed to the Vols on Monday.

The class of 2019 lineman announced his commitment in a video on his Twitter account.

Simmons lists himself at 6-foot-2, 335 pounds in his Twitter bio. He's rated a three-star, the no. 22 player in the state of Tennessee and the no. 47 defensive tackle prospect in the country by the 247Sports composite.

Simmons is Tennessee's 14th known commitment in the class of 2019. The Vols' class ranks 18th nationally and 9th in the SEC in the 247Sports composite rankings. Simmons plays both offensive and defensive line at Pearl Cohn but he told govols247's Ryan Callahan that Tennessee sees him as a fit at the nose tackle position in its 3-4 defensive front.

