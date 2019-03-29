LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There wasn't a dry eye in the Tennessee locker room after the 99-94 overtime loss to Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen. Hear from the players after the heartbreaking end to the Vol basketball season.
Admiral Schofield
Jordan Bone
Kyle Alexander
Jordan Bowden
Lamonte Turner
Grant Williams

