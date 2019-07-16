KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Football season is on the horizon, Vols fans!

With fall inching ever closer, that means it's time to buy tickets in Tennessee.

Single game tickets went on sale Tuesday morning.

WANT MORE ON THE VOLS? | Visit the Big Orange Locker

Tennessee will open the season at home on August 31 against Georgia State. Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets for that game for as low as $40.

The team's next home game is against Brigham Young University on September 7. Those tickets start at $50 a piece.

The following Saturday you can get tickets for as little as $30 to watch the Vols take on Chattanooga.

The team returns home for its "showdown" with Georgia on October 5. Tickets to see that one start at $110.

Up next is Mississippi State on October 12. Tickets for this game will cost you at least $50.

To see South Carolina on October 26, you'll need at least $50 as well. But, there is also a new package available for this game. For $178, Vols fans will get four tickets, four 20-ounce fountain drinks or bottled beverages and four hot dogs, a news release from Tennessee Football said.

On November 2, fans can catch a cheap ticket for $30 for the game against University of Alabama at Birmingham.

And the last chance to watch the Vols play at home? Well, that will set you back $40 or more for the game against Vanderbilt on November 30.

To buy any (or all) of them, just head to allvols.com.

Remember, UT implemented a bag policy a couple of seasons ago that fans attending any home game should be prepared for.

Home of the Vols: Neyland Stadium Neyland Stadium Vol Walk: Before every home game, Vol fans line the streets of campus to cheer the team as they walk to Neyland Stadium. The players high five thousands of fans along the way, as everyone gets pumped up for the game. The first Vol Walk happened unofficially in 1989, but was made an official tradition the next year at the Alabama game. Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee's campus. The Vols new Nike helmet sits on a wall at Neyland Stadium Butch Jones walks onto the field at Neyland Stadium during Vols Media Day 2015 Fans wait outside Neyland Stadium to buy new Nike apparel. Neyland Stadium Skies stayed clear over Neyland Stadium for the Orange and White game. A photo that appeared to show a couple having sex in the Neyland Stadium press box began circulating over the weekend. Vol fans Checker Neyland for the 2014 Florida game

Stadium Security

Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but UT hopes this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.

Smoking is now prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or other vape devices.

Other prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers

Outside food, snacks and beverages

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

Drones

What is allowed, with restrictions: