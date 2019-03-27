LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tennessee is the first game of the Sweet Sixteen in Louisville, Kentucky. The Vols matchup against a hot Purdue team, with a chance to go to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history.

Tennessee basketball arrived in Louisville, Ky. on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's Sweet 16 matchup with no. 3 seed Purdue.

The Vols, the no. 2 seed in the South Region, practiced Wednesday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

RELATED: So you want to follow the Vols to the Sweet 16?

Tennessee is the only team in the Sweet 16 that doesn't have a player on its roster that was ranked in the top 100 as a prospect coming out of high school.

Tennessee and Purdue will tip off at 7:29 p.m. Thursday on TBS. The winner will play Saturday in the Elite Eight against the winner of the Oregon/Virginia game.

The furthest the Vols have ever gone in the NCAA Tournament is to the Elite Eight. It happened in 2010.

More stories on the Vols: