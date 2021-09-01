Jarrett Guarantano headed to Washington State

The former Tennessee starting quarterback is west coast bound.

Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano is now a Washington State Cougar. The redshirt senior announced his decision on Twitter Friday night.

Guarantano was benched in favor of quarterbacks Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout, after seven games in the 2020 season.

Guarantano finished his career at Tennessee with 6,174 yards passing, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 41 games played.

This season, Guarantano completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,112 yards, throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.