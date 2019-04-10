KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jeremy Banks is no longer a part of the Vols football team.

The 19-year-old linebacker was arrested after a traffic stop on Sept. 15 for driving on a suspended license. He was suspended for a few games but allowed back on the team.

Then on Tuesday, the UT Police Dept. released videos of Banks' arrest at the request of 10News.

While Banks was cooperative and not combative, the video did show him swearing and making derogatory comments about police officers.

During the arrest, Banks asked to call Coach Jeremy Pruitt, who also expressed frustration about the arrest.

After the video was released, Banks issued an apology and Pruitt released a statement calling the behavior unacceptable but said they would address the matter internally.

Now, Pruitt has said Banks is no longer part of the football team.

"I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program," Pruitt said in a statement. "While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university."