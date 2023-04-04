Former Vols Coach Jeremy Pruitt to face NCAA panel over recruiting violations

The former Vols coach and his former defensive coordinator, Derrick Ansley, are scheduled to appear before an NCAA panel in Cincinnati during a three-day hearing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt will soon face the NCAA's Committee on Infractions panel years after being fired following an investigation into recruiting violations that happened during his tenure.

The former Vols coach and his former defensive coordinator, Derrick Ansley, are scheduled to appear before the NCAA panel in Cincinnati during a three-day hearing between April 19 and 21, according to WBIR Vols insider John Brice.

Pruitt has not accepted any punishment or recommendations of punishment for the infractions.

Pruitt and nine other staffers were fired in January 2021 after an investigation into recruiting violations. Pruitt was fired from his position as head coach for failing to promptly report recruiting violations committed by nine employees under his leadership.

Back in July 2022, the university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for 18 allegations that the football program had spent nearly $60,000 in "impermissible recruiting inducements and extra benefits," which could be considered bribes, to court both prospective and current student-athletes.

Those happened between 2019 to 2020 when Pruitt was the head coach.

More than two years after those violations came to light, the NCAA in February said four people who previously worked for the Tennessee football program agreed with NCAA enforcement staff on the violations and the "appropriate penalties" that come with them. The NCAA did not name the staffers in its release, however, sources close to WBIR said three of the staffers were former personnel director Drew Hughes, as well as assistant coaches Shelton Felton and Brian Niedermeyer.

The NCAA said the four agreed to face penalties, including show-clause orders varying from three to five years. A show-clause order does not necessarily mean their careers are over, but it does place a significant burden on any school that may try to hire them in order for the school to also avoid penalties. Historically, many coaches who receive show-clause orders never return to roles in collegiate athletics.

The NCAA's Committee on Infractions panel said it preliminarily approved the agreement for the four who accepted the violations. The University of Tennessee and the remaining staff will have their cases considered by the committee during another hearing before the NCAA releases its full decision.