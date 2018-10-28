General Neyland game maxim number one. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will win.

"The team that really made the fewest mistakes won. Those guys done a good job being resilient, finding a way. And we didn’t," Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in his postgame press conference.

The Vols led 21-9 on the road at South Carolina with 10:02 left in the third quarter but couldn't finish and were outscored 18-3 the rest of the way in a 27-24 loss.

"I think for us as a program, this one stung. And it should have," Pruitt said. "We have to fix what we messed up and get back to work. It’s over with. Ain’t nothing else we can do about it now but learn from our mistakes."

COSTLY PENALTIES

The Vols committed nine penalties for 75 yards, while South Carolina committed two for nine yards.

Tennessee's offensive line was flagged for five false starts, four of them on third or fourth down.

"We clap our hands and snap the ball like everybody else," Pruitt said. "We have to be able to snap the ball when we clap our hands."

The Vols faced a 4th-and-5 with 1:15 left in the game when right guard Nathan Niehaus was called for a false start. Jarrett Guarantano was sacked on 4th-and-10, essentially ending the Vols chances to win the game.

Marquez Callaway was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the 4th quarter, backing Tennessee out of the redzone and forcing the Vols into a 3rd and 27. They got a field goal on the drive.

Jauan Jennings committed an unsportsmanlike conduct of his own when he laid the ball on a defender's chest after scoring a touchdown. South Carolina scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

"This loss falls on everybody in that room and me most of all," Pruitt said. "We’ve got to do a better job as a coaching staff to get our guys to execute at the highest level and not make those mistakes."

THIRD DOWN SUCCESS

Tennessee converted a remarkable 11-of-16 third downs. South Carolina ranked 4th nationally in opponents' third down conversion rate before the game and had allowed only 18 third down conversions in its first six games and no more than four in a single game.

Marquez Callaway eclipsed that number by himself. Six of his career-high nine receptions resulted in third down conversions.

