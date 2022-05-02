Georgia transfer forward Jillian Hollingshead commits to Lady Vols

Tennessee has excelled in recruiting the transfer portal this off-season and has filled its last roster spot with Georgia standout forward Jillian Hollingshead.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has filled its final roster spot for the 2022-2023 season - this time, with a power forward.

Georgia forward Jillian Hollingshead officially announced her verbal commitment to Tennessee on Monday. The 6'5" forward is a rising sophomore. Hollingshead took an official visit to Tennessee last week.

and it’s official ❗️ 110% committed 🍊🧡 pic.twitter.com/4W1fM0LFhG — Jillian Hollingshead (@jus_jillian) May 2, 2022

As a freshman at Georgia, Hollingshead averaged 5.1 points per game and 2.5 rebounds.

Hollingshead was a 2021 McDonald's All-American and adds significant height to Tennessee's roster.

She played in 20 total games for the Lady Bulldogs, missing a portion of last season due to an illness and then swelling in her knee. Hollingshead earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Out of high school, Hollingshead was rated as the No. 5 forward and the No. 37 overall prospect by espnW.