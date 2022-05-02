x
Vols

Georgia transfer forward Jillian Hollingshead commits to Lady Vols

Tennessee has excelled in recruiting the transfer portal this off-season and has filled its last roster spot with Georgia standout forward Jillian Hollingshead.
Credit: AP
Georgia forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) runs up the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Georgia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has filled its final roster spot for the 2022-2023 season - this time, with a power forward. 

Georgia forward Jillian Hollingshead officially announced her verbal commitment to Tennessee on Monday. The 6'5" forward is a rising sophomore. Hollingshead took an official visit to Tennessee last week.

As a freshman at Georgia, Hollingshead averaged 5.1 points per game and 2.5 rebounds.

Hollingshead was a 2021 McDonald's All-American and adds significant height to Tennessee's roster. 

She played in 20 total games for the Lady Bulldogs, missing a portion of last season due to an illness and then swelling in her knee. Hollingshead earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Out of high school, Hollingshead was rated as the No. 5 forward and the No. 37 overall prospect by espnW. 

RELATED: Rickea Jackson, a former leading scorer in the SEC, commits to Lady Vols

She rounds out a successful off-season in recruiting for Tennessee. The Lady Vols also signed three other players from the transfer portal, point guard Jasmine Powell, wing/forward Rickea Jackson, and forward Jasmine Franklin. 

