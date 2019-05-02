Former University of Tennessee Women's Athletic Director Joan Cronan will soon be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

A legend of the Lady Vols, Cronan served as Women's Athletic Director at UT for nearly three decades.

She is joined by six other women in the 2019 Hall of Fame class, including Olympic Gold Medalist Ruth Riley, who have played a vital role in the development and proliferation of the women's game.

Cronan is currently an Athletic Director Emeritus at UT and served as Women's Athletics Director for 29 years. In 2017 , she was named the first recipient of the NCAA President's Pat Summitt Award.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame on Hall of Fame Drive in Knoxville on June 8. Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now.