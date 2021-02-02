Tennessee's John Fulkerson named preseason first-team All-SEC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference has released its preseason All-SEC teams with Tennessee super-senior forward John Fulkerson included as a first-team selection, according to UT Athletics. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made, officials said.

UT Athletics said that Fulkerson needs just 11 appearances to break UT's all-time record for career games played and 125 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career.



In the 2020 All-SEC Second Team selection, Fulkerson has averaged a combined 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his two seasons as a full-time starter, according to a press release.



Last season, Fulkerson led the Vols in field-goal percentage (.527) and was the team's second-leading rebounder (5.5 RPG). His current .567 career field goal percentage is sixth in Tennessee program history, UT officials said.