KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson is officially returning to the Tennessee basketball program for a sixth season, according to GoVols247.

GoVols247 said that Fulkerson's season ended in the SEC Tournament after being hit twice by elbows from Florida forward Omar Payne, leaving him concussed while also suffering facial fractures.

It was a frustrating end to a frustrating second half of the season for Fulkerson, who carried Tennessee down the stretch in the 2018-19 season, earning first-team All-SEC honors, GoVols247 added. He looked more like his old self in the first half at the season, scoring in double-figures, grabbing six or more rebounds more often than not. Those numbers disappeared late in January, and so did Tennessee’s success.

Fulkerson scored in double-figures 11 times in the first 12 games, then did so just three times over the last 13 games.The Vols started the season with a 10-1 record, then finished with an 8-8 record over the final 16 games.