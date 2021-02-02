John Fulkerson, Tamari Key to represent UT on SEC Basketball Leadership Council

This year marks Key's second in a row as part of the leadership council, while Fulkerson is participating in his third straight year as a member.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Leadership Council is ready to hold its annual meeting on Thursday, with John Fulkerson and Tamari Key representing the Vols and Lady Vols, Tennessee Athletics said.

This year marks Key's second in a row as part of the leadership council, while Fulkerson is participating in his third straight year as a member, officials said.



The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC's 14 institutions.