John Fulkerson, Tamari Key to represent UT on SEC Basketball Leadership Council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Leadership Council is ready to hold its annual meeting on Thursday, with John Fulkerson and Tamari Key representing the Vols and Lady Vols, Tennessee Athletics said.
This year marks Key's second in a row as part of the leadership council, while Fulkerson is participating in his third straight year as a member, officials said.
The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC's 14 institutions.
According to a press release, the goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.