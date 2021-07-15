"I love milk!" | Vols' John Fulkerson visits Mayfield Dairy Farms

The 6th-year senior donned the red hair net and a face mask as he set off on his tour of the Athens dairy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee favorites came together this week when Vol basketball star John Fulkerson paid a visit to Mayfield Dairy Farms.

"I love milk!" Fulky proclaimed in the video of the trip posted by Tennessee Basketball on Twitter Thursday.

They started in the milk plant, where we learned that Fulky is a big fan of Mayfield chocolate whole milk.

Buttermilk, however, was not his favorite.

"That's not it," Fulky laughed as he sipped and shook his head. It's not for everyone.

He did find something else he really liked in the chilly ice cream plant, where he got to taste-test the freshly-made strawberry flavor.

Herb Drake, operations manager for Mayfield, said they found out Fulkerson was paying a visit last week, and that everyone had been looking forward to it.

You'll notice Fulkerson was wearing a cast on his left arm on the visit. He broke his arm back in June and had surgery. He should be back in top form for his sixth season on Rocky Top--- he's taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA allowed because of the pandemic.