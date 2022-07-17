x
Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck selected 38th overall by Colorado Rockies in 2022 MLB Draft

Beck technically becomes the second first-round pick for Tennessee in the draft with Colorado's competitive balance selection.
Credit: AP
Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck (27) during an NCAA baseball game against Oklahoma on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee right fielder Jordan Beck was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday by the Colorado Rockies with the 38th overall pick. That pick is still technically a first-round selection and is the Rockies' competitive balance pick.

Beck began his junior season on Rocky Top on a torrid pace, and even though he slowed down a bit in the late stages of the season, he finished with a .298 batting average along with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs and 70 runs scored.

The Hazel Green, Ala. native began the 2022 season on the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, along with selections to multiple Preseason All-American Teams.

Beck was previously drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but elected to play college baseball instead.  

