KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh off of a Co-SEC Player of the Week honor, junior Tennessee point guard Jordan Bone has been named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the nation's top point guard.

A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel select the 10-man watch list.

Bone leads the SEC in assist/turnover ratio (3.6) as well as assists per game (6.6). He stands in the top ten in the country in both categories. Bone is on pace to shatter the Tennessee career assist/turnover ratio. His total stands at 2.86 while Jon Huggins' 2.20 is the current career record.

Jordan Bone is averaging 13.6 points per game, shooting 47 percent from the field. Bone has netted a "Points-Assists" Double-Double in three games this season, moving him into a tie for second place in all-time "Points-Assists" Double-Doubles for Tennessee.

Bone has accounted for 33 percent of UT's scoring this season.

The list will be narrowed to five players in March.

Here's a look at the rest of the players joining Bone on the list:

-Ky Bowman / Boston College

-Josh Perkins / Gonzaga

-Tremont Waters / LSU

-Markus Howard / Marquette

-Cassius Winston / Michigan State

-Ja Morant Murray / State

-Cody Martin / Nevada

-Carsen Edwards / Purdue

-Jordan Bone / Tennessee

-Ty Jerome / Virginia

-*Justin Robinson / Virginia Tech

*Removed from list due to uncertainty of current injury.