Jordan Horston makes Naismith Trophy midseason list

The junior guard is among the 30 players nominated for the women's player of the year award.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston is on the Naismith Trophy midseason list. She was named to the award's midseason list on Tuesday.

The award is given to the women's basketball player of the year. The junior is among 30 candidates.

Through 23 games, Horston leads the Lady Vols in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals. She is averaging 16.2 points and 9.3 rebounds points per game. The junior is scoring nearly 21 points per game in SEC play.

Horston scored a season-high 28 points in the win over Texas on Nov. 11.

Jordan Horston has made the midseason list for the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy. pic.twitter.com/wke0WDCH77 — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) February 8, 2022