Jordan Horston makes Naismith Trophy midseason list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston is on the Naismith Trophy midseason list. She was named to the award's midseason list on Tuesday.
The award is given to the women's basketball player of the year. The junior is among 30 candidates.
Through 23 games, Horston leads the Lady Vols in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals. She is averaging 16.2 points and 9.3 rebounds points per game. The junior is scoring nearly 21 points per game in SEC play.
Horston scored a season-high 28 points in the win over Texas on Nov. 11.
The Lady Vols are 19-4 overall and 8-2 in conference games. After playing four of their last five games on the road, Tennessee will be at home to play Missouri on Thursday.