Jordan Horston named AP All-America Honorable Mention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Associated Press named Tennessee Lady Vols junior guard Jordan Horston an honorable mention for the All-America team on Wednesday. It is the third consecutive year that a Lady Vol has made the honorable mention list.

Horston is currently inactive after suffering an elbow injury against Alabama on Feb. 17. Before missing action, she led Tennessee with 16.2 points per game. She also averaged 9.4 rebounds and four assists per contest.

The junior guard also made the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Top 10.