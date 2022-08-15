Four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee

Matthews picked the Vols over Texas and Michigan. He is committed as a part of the Class of 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football picked up yet another recruit for the 2023 class on Monday afternoon.

Four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews picked the Vols over Texas and Michigan at a ceremony announcing his decision.

"Go Vols, baby. Go Vols," Matthews said after committing.

At his commitment announcement, his family was there wearing Tennessee gear at the time of the decision too.

He is the No. 15 cornerback recruit in the country and ranks 139 overall.

His decision comes a day after Tennessee got a commitment from three-star cornerback Rickey Gibson.

His commitment gives Tennessee its 21st commitment to the Class of 2023 and its eighth four-star commitment. The Vols move from 12th in the nation in 247 Sports' for top recruiting classes to 11th.