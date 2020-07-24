Tennessee Lady Vols add Walker as Harper's 2nd grad transfer

Jordan Walker started in 54 of 64 games in her career at Western Michigan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Lady Vols have signed Jordan Walker from Western Michigan as the second graduate transfer this year for coach Kellie Harper.

Tennessee confirmed the signing Friday.

The 5-foot-8 guard led Western Michigan in scoring last season, and Walker will have two seasons of eligibility after graduating in three years with a political science degree.

She has started 54 of 64 games in her career, scoring in double figures in 38 of those games.