Tennessee Lady Vols add Walker as Harper's 2nd grad transfer

Jordan Walker started in 54 of 64 games in her career at Western Michigan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Lady Vols have signed Jordan Walker from Western Michigan as the second graduate transfer this year for coach Kellie Harper. 

Tennessee confirmed the signing Friday. 

The 5-foot-8 guard led Western Michigan in scoring last season, and Walker will have two seasons of eligibility after graduating in three years with a political science degree. 

She has started 54 of 64 games in her career, scoring in double figures in 38 of those games. 

Harper also signed Keyen Green as a graduate transfer in April. Walker is the fourth graduate transfer in Lady Vols’ history.  

