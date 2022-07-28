x
VFL Jorel Ortega signs professional contract with the Minnesota Twins

Jorel Ortega was selected in the sixth round at pick number 174 in the 2022 MLB Draft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee baseball standout Jorel Ortega has put pen to paper with the Minnesota Twins. 

According to MLB Pipeline's senior writer, Jim Callis, Ortega has signed for $250,000 with the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins selected Ortega in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the 174th overall pick. 

RELATED: Tennessee Baseball sets new program record at 2022 MLB Draft

Ortega finished his career at Tennessee tied for UT's leader in triples and second on the team in hits and doubles. He ended the 2022 season hitting above 300 with 18 home runs and 61 runs-batted-in.

