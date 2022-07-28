VFL Jorel Ortega signs professional contract with the Minnesota Twins

Jorel Ortega was selected in the sixth round at pick number 174 in the 2022 MLB Draft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee baseball standout Jorel Ortega has put pen to paper with the Minnesota Twins.

According to MLB Pipeline's senior writer, Jim Callis, Ortega has signed for $250,000 with the Minnesota Twins.

6th-rder Jorel Ortega signs with @Twins for $250k (slot 174 value = $301,200). @Vol_Baseball 2B, consistent hard contact, 18 HR in lone season as starter, solid arm. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/0TH3Vcdvw6 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 28, 2022

The Twins selected Ortega in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the 174th overall pick.