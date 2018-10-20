VFL and Pittsburg Steelers QB Josh Dobbs is back on Rocky Top this weekend to watch the Vols take on the #1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Dobbs took a minute Friday to offer some thoughts before the game, saying without hesitation he can definitely see the Vols pulling off a massive upset at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

"I definitely think they have a chance. In the SEC, especially college football, we've seen crazy things happen each week. Every team has to come ready to play week in and week out. That's what in learned playing in the SEC," he said.

Dobbs had some advice for his former teammates on how to pull that off.

"Go out an compete... at the end of the day, just compete," he said. "It doesn't matter about your team's rankings. All that is out the door when you step out on the field. Just go out and compete, and don't look up until the clock hits zero and figure out where you are from there."

Dobbs says he misses playing for the Vols and is glad to be back in town to see the fans and players, but has learned a lot during his time in the NFL so far.

The Vols kick off against the Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

