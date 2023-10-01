Josh Heupel voted as Paul 'Bear' Bryant 2023 Fan Favorite Coach of the Year

Fans voted Heupel as the Paul "Bear" Bryant 2023 Fan Favorite Coach of the Year after leading the Vols to an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson and an 11-2 overall season, their best since 2001.

"As the fan vote winner, I would like to thank Vol Nation and all the fans who voted for this honor. As illustrated this season, there is truly no place like Rocky Top and Vol Nation is at the heart of that," he said. "From our sold-out crowds, the atmosphere on the Third Saturday in October versus Alabama, the Vol Walk, and your turnout on the road -- our team thanks you for your unwavering support."