Kellie Harper signs contract extension through 2026-27

Harper led the Lady Vols to the Sweet 16 run this season. The team also won 25 games for the first time since 2017-18.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper yells to her players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 86-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh off Tennessee women's basketball's first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2016, head coach Kellie Harper is signing on through the 2026-27 season.

This announcement came from University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White on Thursday morning.

The 1999 UT grad and three-time NCAA champion led the Lady Vols to a 25-win season for the first time since 2017-18, which was also the last time the program notched 11 wins in the SEC.

Harper has coached the Lady Vols to a combined 63-27 record in her three seasons at the helm, including two seasons of 20-plus wins and double-digit conference victories.

