KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh off Tennessee women's basketball's first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2016, head coach Kellie Harper is signing on through the 2026-27 season.
This announcement came from University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White on Thursday morning.
The 1999 UT grad and three-time NCAA champion led the Lady Vols to a 25-win season for the first time since 2017-18, which was also the last time the program notched 11 wins in the SEC.
Harper has coached the Lady Vols to a combined 63-27 record in her three seasons at the helm, including two seasons of 20-plus wins and double-digit conference victories.