Harper led the Lady Vols to the Sweet 16 run this season. The team also won 25 games for the first time since 2017-18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh off Tennessee women's basketball's first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2016, head coach Kellie Harper is signing on through the 2026-27 season.

This announcement came from University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White on Thursday morning.

The 1999 UT grad and three-time NCAA champion led the Lady Vols to a 25-win season for the first time since 2017-18, which was also the last time the program notched 11 wins in the SEC.