Kentucky blows out no. 19 Tennessee in Knoxville

The Wildcats used a strong first half to upset the Vols.

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a rough season. They came into Saturday's game against Tennessee with only seven wins. However, they left Thompson-Boling winners, after blowing out the 19th-ranked Vols, 70-55. The victory splits the regular series between the programs.

Tennessee's record drops to 15-6 (8-6 SEC).

The Wildcats offense was on fire in the first half, shooting over 60 percent. They used a 15-0 run to take a commanding lead, midway through the period. Senior Devion Mintz knocked down all five of his three-point attempts to score 15 points. Tennessee, however, shot less than 37 percent from the floor and turned the ball over eight times. Kentucky took a 45-30 lead into halftime.

HALFTIME:



Tennessee - 30

Kentucky - 45



The #Vols struggled to find offense in the first half. They're shooting 34% from the field while Kentucky is shooting 60%. Tennessee has 10 points in the paint, with just four trips to the free throw line. — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) February 20, 2021

Neither team shot well in the second half. Tennessee shot 27 percent and Kentucky shot 21 percent. Despite the poor shooting, the Wildcats held a double-digit lead for the entire period. They led by 20-plus on five occasions. The Vols could never get a true rally going.

Vols down 20 at the final media timeout. No points from Tennessee in the last 3:47 — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) February 20, 2021