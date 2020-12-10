Kickoff set: Vols and 'Bama to play 3:30 PM Oct. 24

CBS will carry the rivalry matchup, set this year for the fourth Saturday instead of the traditional third Saturday in October.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the Vols' biggest home games now has a kickoff time: UT will play Alabama at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

The kickoff at Neyland Stadium was announced Monday afternoon. CBS will carry it.

The broadcast announcement was met by groans of "Not again" from some Vol fans on social media, unexcited about a TV team that includes Gary Danielson. CBS just carried the Tennessee-Georgia game.

Tennessee currently is 2-1 in this all-conference season and faces Kentucky this Saturday in Knoxville.